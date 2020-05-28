ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in News by 1,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.09 on Thursday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

