ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 3,762 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $414,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

