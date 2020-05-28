ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 5,818 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of The West increased its stake in Ford Motor by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 77,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after buying an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

F stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

