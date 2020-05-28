ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $37.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

