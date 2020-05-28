ETRADE Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $5,918,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 191,065 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 579,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 107,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 180,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 264,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,692 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

