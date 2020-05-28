Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.23 and traded as low as $6.20. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 17,047 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on XTC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $248.41 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.