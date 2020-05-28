ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 25.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 66.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

ExlService stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.