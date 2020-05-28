Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Exponent worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Exponent by 1,117.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.24.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.