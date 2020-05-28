Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

FATE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $37.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.