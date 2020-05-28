Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.38

Media headlines about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a daily sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,918.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,058 shares of company stock worth $226,502 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

