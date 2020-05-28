FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st.

LON CIR opened at GBX 24 ($0.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.95 ($0.39).

In other news, insider Michael R. D. Roller acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

About Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

