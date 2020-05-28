FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for DX (Group) (LON:DX)

DX (Group) (LON:DX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target (down previously from GBX 16 ($0.21)) on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 million and a P/E ratio of 93.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12. DX has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.98.

In related news, insider Lloyd Dunn bought 258,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,102.42 ($23,812.71). Also, insider Ronald Series bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,900 ($6,445.67). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 628,606 shares of company stock worth $5,000,242.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

