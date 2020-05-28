First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $108.05.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

