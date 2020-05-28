First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 45,689 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after purchasing an additional 644,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 211,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENBL. Barclays cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

