First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

