First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NIC were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 22.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,830 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 426,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 251,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIC alerts:

NASDAQ EGOV opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGOV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.