Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 163.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 175.76%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.