Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $7.74. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 73,335 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook acquired 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $104,954.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,747 shares of company stock worth $866,640. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

