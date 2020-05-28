Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 186.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.