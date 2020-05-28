FY2022 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra cut their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. Big Lots’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

