Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLMD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.70.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 312.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 75,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

