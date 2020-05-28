GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.72. GigaMedia shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 34,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 110,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $274,373.10. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIGM)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

