Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Global Brokerage Inc (OTCMKTS:GLBR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.07. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,019 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR)

Global brokerage, Inc, formerly FXCM Inc (FXCM), is engaged in providing online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contract for difference (CFD) trading, spread betting and related services. The Company owns over 50% of FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group). FXCM Group is a holding company of Forex Capital Markets LLC, (FXCM US), Forex Capital Markets Limited, inclusive of all EU branches (FXCM UK), FXCM Australia Pty.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.