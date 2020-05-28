Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.72. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 63,300 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.