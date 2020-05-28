Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective for the company.

GKP opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.01) on Thursday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.43 ($3.41). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.56 million and a PE ratio of 4.17.

In related news, insider Ian Weatherdon bought 50,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £40,089.60 ($52,735.60).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

