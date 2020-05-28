Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

HFD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HFD stock opened at GBX 163.60 ($2.15) on Thursday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49.42 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.18). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.