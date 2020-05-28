Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $287,000 in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 387,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,942 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

