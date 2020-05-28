Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 533,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 146,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 196,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $123,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,922.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

