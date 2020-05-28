Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $259,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after acquiring an additional 683,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after acquiring an additional 901,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,008,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

OHI stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

