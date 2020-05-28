H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. Also, Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,080 shares of company stock worth $417,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.34. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.