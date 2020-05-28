Head-To-Head Analysis: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus Konami (NASDAQ:KNMCY)

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A Konami 12.30% 11.82% 8.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DIRTT Environmental and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 271.09%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than Konami.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million 0.45 -$4.40 million ($0.05) -25.60 Konami $2.36 billion 1.96 $307.76 million $2.24 15.31

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of DIRTT Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Konami beats DIRTT Environmental on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

