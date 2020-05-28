Head-To-Head Analysis: Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) vs. Aimmune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AIMT)

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) and Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immune Therapeutics and Aimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aimmune Therapeutics 0 5 6 0 2.55

Aimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $40.64, indicating a potential upside of 137.50%. Given Aimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Immune Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Aimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics $110,000.00 0.06 -$3.40 million N/A N/A Aimmune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$248.50 million ($3.97) -4.31

Immune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and Aimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -10,534.88% Aimmune Therapeutics N/A -155.39% -92.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aimmune Therapeutics beats Immune Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatments for cancer, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, and autoimmune and immune disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops methionine enkephalin IRT-101, a small synthetic pentapeptide; and low-dose naltrexone IRT-103, an opioid receptor antagonist that stimulates and/or regulates the immune system to treat a range of autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis; immune disorders, such as Crohn's disease and cancer; and viral infections comprising HIV/AIDS. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. The company also engages in the research and development of AR201, a CODIT product candidate for the treatment of egg allergy in pediatric and young adult patients; and other CODIT product candidates targeting food allergies, such as cow's milk allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics; and clinical collaboration agreement with Regeneron Ireland Unlimited Company and Sanofi Biotechnology SAS to study AR101 with adjunctive dupilumab in peanut-allergic patients in a Phase II trial. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

