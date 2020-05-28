Head to Head Survey: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and FFD Financial (NASDAQ:FFDF)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 2.85 $6.32 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 1.22 $97.00 million $2.66 7.26

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Meta Financial Group pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Meta Financial Group 22.05% 12.64% 1.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFD Financial and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 1 2 1 3.00

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.35%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats FFD Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

