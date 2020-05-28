HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.63

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $241.63 and traded as low as $232.00. HgCapital Trust shares last traded at $239.00, with a volume of 502,210 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 241.63. The company has a market capitalization of $973.75 million and a PE ratio of 5.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley purchased 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £285.44 ($375.48).

About HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

