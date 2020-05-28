Holders Technology (LON:HDT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.83

Holders Technology plc (LON:HDT)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.83 and traded as low as $38.00. Holders Technology shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 2,602 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a P/E ratio of 8.49.

Get Holders Technology alerts:

Holders Technology (LON:HDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 4.31 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Holders Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

About Holders Technology (LON:HDT)

Holders Technology plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes special laminates and materials, equipment, and supplies for printed circuit board (PCB) industry in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through PCB and LED segments. The company also distributes LED-related components, and lighting products and lighting solutions for the lighting industry.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Holders Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holders Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.