Homrich & Berg Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,330.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.