Hoylecohen LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Aegis upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,330.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

