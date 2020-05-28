Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. ValuEngine raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $125.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

