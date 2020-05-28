Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/19/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

5/18/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.00.

5/11/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$3.50.

4/22/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

4/22/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$7.00 to C$5.50.

4/21/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$5.00.

4/20/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.00.

3/31/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.25.

HBM stock opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.92. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock has a market cap of $817.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

