Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.71

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.71 and traded as high as $32.10. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 16,219 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $209.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.