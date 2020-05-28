HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HYRE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of HYRE opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.10. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 652,292 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

