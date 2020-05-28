ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. CJS Securities raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $197.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.46. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.97 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total transaction of $310,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

