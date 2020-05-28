Impellam Group (LON:IPEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $274.00

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 274 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.59), with a volume of 4381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278 ($3.66).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 327.81. The firm has a market cap of $121.92 million and a PE ratio of 23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Impellam Group Company Profile (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Managed Services and Specialist Staffing. The company provides managed service programs and recruitment process outsourcing services; and specialist staffing services in the healthcare, social care, legal, engineering, catering, driving, office, industrial, science, clinical, education, finance and accountancy, sales, information technology, aviation, and cleaning sectors.

