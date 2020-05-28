Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.74

Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.74 and traded as high as $1.80. Imperial Metals shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 34,215 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $232.57 million and a P/E ratio of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Metals Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Metals (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate segments. The company's key projects are Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia; and Huckleberry copper mine in west central British Columbia.

