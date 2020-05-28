Independent Research Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.99 ($11.62).

ETR LHA opened at €9.27 ($10.78) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a 52 week high of €18.02 ($20.95). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

