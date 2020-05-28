IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 59,803 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MOS opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

