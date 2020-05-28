IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of WTRG opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

