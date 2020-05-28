IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 298,869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 559,168 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 186,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCX opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

