Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBA. TheStreet lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IBA opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.81. Industrias Bachoco has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.34. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $661.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

