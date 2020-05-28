Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IIPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

IIPR opened at $84.25 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.84.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

